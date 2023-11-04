Kades & Cheifetz LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kades & Cheifetz LLC owned about 0.50% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,882,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,241,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 526,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 142,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 106,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 722,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,113,000 after purchasing an additional 96,196 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SHYD stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,518 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.02.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.