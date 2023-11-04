Kades & Cheifetz LLC Has $2.40 Million Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kades & Cheifetz LLC owned 0.64% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $954,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,237,000 after acquiring an additional 54,054 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,165.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 875,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,522,000 after acquiring an additional 419,367 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHJ traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $47.11. 64,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,608. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average is $47.18. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $47.88.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

