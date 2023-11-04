Kades & Cheifetz LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 3.8% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kades & Cheifetz LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.56. 265,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,668. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.84. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

