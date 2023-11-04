Kades & Cheifetz LLC Has $7.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 5.5% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VIG traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.74. 1,473,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,504. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $144.34 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

