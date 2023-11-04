Kades & Cheifetz LLC Has $709,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $342,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $367.71. 53,280,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,156,096. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $364.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.51. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.08 and a 12 month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

