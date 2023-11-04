Kades & Cheifetz LLC Has $816,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 87,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 14,560 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 66.6% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 214,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.95. 1,125,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,361. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $46.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

