Kades & Cheifetz LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 202,324 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 135,082 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 724.8% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 144,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 127,415 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 18.8% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 689,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after buying an additional 109,081 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 343,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 105,013 shares during the period.

FRA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.23. 160,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,374. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

