Kades & Cheifetz LLC Invests $203,000 in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 135.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 151.5% in the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

BATS:ESGV traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.46. The stock had a trading volume of 132,181 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

