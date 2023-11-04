Kades & Cheifetz LLC Raises Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $102.76. 6,762,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,341. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.27.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.