Kades & Cheifetz LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 17.5% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Chevron by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,411,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,159,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,831,591. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.96. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $275.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

