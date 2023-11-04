Kades & Cheifetz LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC lowered its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,179 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kades & Cheifetz LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $22.32. 438,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,321. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $22.24.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

