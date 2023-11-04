Kades & Cheifetz LLC Sells 1,741 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,104. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

