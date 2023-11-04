Kades & Cheifetz LLC Sells 1,826 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after purchasing an additional 587,984 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,139,000 after acquiring an additional 427,059 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,732,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,801,000 after acquiring an additional 200,857 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,482,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,177,000 after acquiring an additional 146,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,780,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.07. 1,662,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,671. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.98.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

