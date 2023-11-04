Kades & Cheifetz LLC Sells 244 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,587,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685,125. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $353.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 19,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $3,029,792.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,234,663.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 19,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,792.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,234,663.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,417 shares of company stock worth $9,955,924. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. HSBC assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.84.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

