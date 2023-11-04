Kades & Cheifetz LLC Sells 319 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.6% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,632,992,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,837,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,316. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

