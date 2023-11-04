Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KPTI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.86.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KPTI

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Up 16.9 %

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $101.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Karyopharm Therapeutics

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Garen G. Bohlin purchased 41,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $50,190.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,070.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,527 shares of company stock valued at $35,187. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,825,000 after buying an additional 5,453,021 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,675,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,079,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,813,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,282,000 after buying an additional 591,419 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 172.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,847,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.