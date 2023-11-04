KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Seaport Res Ptn

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KBH. UBS Group increased their price objective on KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on KB Home from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on KB Home from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

KBH stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.66. KB Home has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $55.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.02.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $229,393.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,889,699.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $229,393.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,889,699.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,376,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,178 shares of company stock worth $2,854,624. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,306,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,948,000 after buying an additional 87,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,098,000 after purchasing an additional 108,191 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 24.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,188,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,187 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,299,000 after purchasing an additional 85,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

