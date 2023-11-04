Kennametal Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th.

Kennametal has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kennametal to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average is $26.43.

Insider Transactions at Kennametal

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Harvey sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,982.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,990.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kennametal by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Kennametal by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kennametal by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KMT

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.