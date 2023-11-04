Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $490-515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $508.01 million. Kennametal also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.75-$2.15 EPS.

Kennametal Stock Up 2.8 %

KMT stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.87.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Insider Activity at Kennametal

In other Kennametal news, Director William J. Harvey sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,990.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

