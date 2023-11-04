KeyCorp Boosts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $37.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.27.

NYSE:PINS opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of -96.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $31.36.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $48,833.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $1,230,870.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 394,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,767,400.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $48,833.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,177 shares of company stock worth $6,929,371. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

