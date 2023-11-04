KeyCorp Lowers R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target to $18.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.45.

R1 RCM stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.06 and a beta of 0.86.

In other R1 RCM news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,197.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 478,625 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 105,780 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 27,990 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth about $2,984,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 814,403 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 642,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

