Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $125.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

