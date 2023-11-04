Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Free Report) (TSE:KFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Kingsway Financial Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KFS opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. Kingsway Financial Services has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of -0.30.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.20 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 56.48%.

Insider Activity at Kingsway Financial Services

In related news, Director Charles L. Frischer acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $33,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 234,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,489 shares of company stock valued at $53,458. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Kingsway Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Kingsway Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 4,215.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Kingsway Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Kingsway Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.