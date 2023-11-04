Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $450.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KNSL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $521.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $422.14.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

NYSE:KNSL opened at $339.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $409.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.85. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $250.90 and a 1-year high of $457.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total transaction of $1,507,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,727,827.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total transaction of $1,507,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,727,827.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total transaction of $79,758.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,195.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,939 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 477.5% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 33,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

