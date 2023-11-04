Koppers Holdings Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Koppers has a payout ratio of 5.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Koppers to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.

Koppers Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $791.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.65. Koppers has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $41.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.75 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Koppers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Insider Activity at Koppers

In other Koppers news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 10,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $423,096.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $77,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,535,361.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 10,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $423,096.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,801 shares of company stock worth $709,590. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 1.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 7.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Koppers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Koppers by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Koppers by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Featured Stories

