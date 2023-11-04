Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Koppers updated its FY23 guidance to $4.35-4.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average is $35.65. The stock has a market cap of $791.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.84. Koppers has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KOP shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koppers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 10,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $423,096.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 10,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $423,096.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $115,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,801 shares of company stock valued at $709,590. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 50.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 122.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 301.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

