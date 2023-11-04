Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.75 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Koppers updated its FY23 guidance to $4.35-4.55 EPS.

Koppers Stock Up 1.4 %

KOP traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 112,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,283. Koppers has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $791.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KOP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koppers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Koppers

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $77,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,535,361.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $77,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,535,361.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 2,998 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $115,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,801 shares of company stock valued at $709,590. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 50.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 122.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 301.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Koppers during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Koppers during the third quarter worth about $175,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

