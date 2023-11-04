Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.83.

KTOS opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $18.04.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.93 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $120,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,639.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,480,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,673 shares of company stock worth $887,305 over the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

