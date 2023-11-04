KT (NYSE:KT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded KT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
KT Stock Performance
KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KT will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in KT during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of KT by 381.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of KT by 248.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in KT by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in KT by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.
About KT
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
