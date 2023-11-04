L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $222.75.

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James raised L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

LHX stock opened at $185.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $242.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.61%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 284.0% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 876.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 195,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after buying an additional 175,627 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

