L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,499,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,703,000 after acquiring an additional 480,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,558,000 after purchasing an additional 339,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,145,000 after purchasing an additional 34,726 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,604,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,184,000 after purchasing an additional 485,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,332,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,726,000 after purchasing an additional 41,845 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.75.

Shares of LHX opened at $185.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.74. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $242.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

