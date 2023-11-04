Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at JMP Securities

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LNTH. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $64.32 on Friday. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 156.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. Lantheus had a return on equity of 67.18% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lantheus will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $97,785.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,898,065.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 10,950 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $750,951.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,594,846.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $97,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,898,065.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,629 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 6,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

