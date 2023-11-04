Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 2.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.32. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 37,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $3,483,619.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,455,793.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 21,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $2,008,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 37,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $3,483,619.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,455,793.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,238 shares of company stock valued at $11,612,397 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,550,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,932,000 after purchasing an additional 451,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 85,429.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,318,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,466,000 after buying an additional 3,095,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,139,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,031,000 after buying an additional 394,442 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.