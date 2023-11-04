Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $280.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.30 million. Lazydays had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 0.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Lazydays Stock Performance

LAZY traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $6.31. 374,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,620. The firm has a market cap of $88.46 million, a PE ratio of 105.17 and a beta of 1.84. Lazydays has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lazydays from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazydays

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lazydays by 365.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 478,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazydays by 159.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 142,934 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lazydays by 292.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 94,301 shares during the period. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

