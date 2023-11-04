Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $392.09.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.88, for a total value of $37,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.88, for a total value of $37,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.85, for a total transaction of $366,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,386.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,351 shares of company stock worth $1,212,587 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lennox International by 662.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Lennox International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lennox International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $387.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $373.02 and a 200 day moving average of $335.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $229.96 and a 1 year high of $396.03.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 2,262.68%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

