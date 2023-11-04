Lincoln National Corp Acquires 11,611 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MBB opened at $88.91 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

