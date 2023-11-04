Lincoln National Corp Acquires 11,884 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 287.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 69,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $245,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.