Lincoln National Corp Acquires 4,998 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $100.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.46 and its 200 day moving average is $96.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,411,551 shares of company stock valued at $200,784,548. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.