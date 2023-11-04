Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $37.73 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.81.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

