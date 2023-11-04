Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $105.58 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $87.16 and a 1 year high of $110.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.25.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.