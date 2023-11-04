Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 382.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,178 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 82.8% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 360.6% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 36.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KR opened at $45.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $50.41.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on KR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

