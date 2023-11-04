Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 7.5% in the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 93,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AON by 12.5% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth about $1,063,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 22.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.08.

AON Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AON opened at $323.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $327.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.04. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $274.34 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

