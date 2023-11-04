Lincoln National Corp Has $1.80 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,921,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,979,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,461,000 after acquiring an additional 94,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE VICI opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $35.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

