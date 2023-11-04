Lincoln National Corp Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 1.28% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 80,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 45,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BSEP opened at $34.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average of $33.75.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

