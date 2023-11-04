Lincoln National Corp Has $18.21 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,927,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,056,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,490,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,435,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $130.37 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.88 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.04.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,576 shares of company stock worth $13,593,261. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

