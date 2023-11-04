Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $17,491,320,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.14 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.