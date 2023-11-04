Lincoln National Corp Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 703.2% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $150.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.58. The company has a market cap of $136.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

