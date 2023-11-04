Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,632,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,968,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,249,000 after acquiring an additional 259,746 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $157.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $140.32 and a 1-year high of $167.62.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
