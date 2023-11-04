Lincoln National Corp Sells 442 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $79.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.91. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $100.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.08). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.37.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

