Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LNC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.62.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $39.40.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2,066.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 24.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 107.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

